People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Five lucky streets celebrate after winning £1,000 per ticket daily jackpot
Players have scooped up to £6,000 after their postcodes were named among the daily prize winners in the past week.
With up to 20 winner announced each day, players can win £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
Residents on The Spinney, East End Park (LS9 8JZ) were named among the winners last Monday (December 9), while residents on Wheatfield Close, Farsley (LS28 5FR), won as part of Thursday’s draw (December 12).
Friday, December 13 meanwhile proved to be a very lucky one for residents on both Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates (LS15 8DZ) and Edale Way, Adel (LS16 6SD).
Neville View, Halton Moor (LS9 0LG) was named as one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Monday, December 16).
Nine streets across Leeds, including Cross Gates and Garforth, were among the lucky ones to win in November.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
