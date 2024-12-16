Five lucky streets in Leeds have won in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players have scooped up to £6,000 after their postcodes were named among the daily prize winners in the past week.

With up to 20 winner announced each day, players can win £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five Leeds postcodes were named among the daily prize winners in the past week. | Google

Residents on The Spinney, East End Park (LS9 8JZ) were named among the winners last Monday (December 9), while residents on Wheatfield Close, Farsley (LS28 5FR), won as part of Thursday’s draw (December 12).

Friday, December 13 meanwhile proved to be a very lucky one for residents on both Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates (LS15 8DZ) and Edale Way, Adel (LS16 6SD).

Neville View, Halton Moor (LS9 0LG) was named as one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Monday, December 16).

Nine streets across Leeds, including Cross Gates and Garforth, were among the lucky ones to win in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.