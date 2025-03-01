These streets scooped up to £6,000 as a result of their postcode being named as part of the daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will arrive in their bank accounts.

Residents in key Leeds areas, including Cross Gates and Morley, were among the 20 daily winners across the UK.

Here are the 11 lucky streets in Leeds...

1 . Hammerton Street, Pudsey Players living in Hammerton Street, Pudsey, won the People's Postcode Lottery on January 16. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Birchwood Hill, Shadwell Players living in Birchwood Hill, Shadwell, won the People's Postcode Lottery on January 21. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Westwood Side, Morley Players living in Westwood Side, Morley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on January 23. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Lawrence Gardens, Gipton Players living in Lawrence Gardens, Gipton, won the People's Postcode Lottery on January 31. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Edale Way, Adel Players living in Edale Way, Adel, won the People's Postcode Lottery on February 6. | Google Photo Sales