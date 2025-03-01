The 11 luckiest streets in Leeds that have won thousands in People's Postcode Lottery in 2025 so far

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 1st Mar 2025, 11:30 BST

A number of lucky streets in Leeds have celebrated People’s Postcode Lottery wins in 2025 so far.

These streets scooped up to £6,000 as a result of their postcode being named as part of the daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will arrive in their bank accounts.

Residents in key Leeds areas, including Cross Gates and Morley, were among the 20 daily winners across the UK.

Here are the 11 lucky streets in Leeds...

Players living in Hammerton Street, Pudsey, won the People's Postcode Lottery on January 16.

1. Hammerton Street, Pudsey

Players living in Hammerton Street, Pudsey, won the People's Postcode Lottery on January 16. | Google

Players living in Birchwood Hill, Shadwell, won the People's Postcode Lottery on January 21.

2. Birchwood Hill, Shadwell

Players living in Birchwood Hill, Shadwell, won the People's Postcode Lottery on January 21. | Google

Players living in Westwood Side, Morley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on January 23.

3. Westwood Side, Morley

Players living in Westwood Side, Morley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on January 23. | Google

Players living in Lawrence Gardens, Gipton, won the People's Postcode Lottery on January 31.

4. Lawrence Gardens, Gipton

Players living in Lawrence Gardens, Gipton, won the People's Postcode Lottery on January 31. | Google

Players living in Edale Way, Adel, won the People's Postcode Lottery on February 6.

5. Edale Way, Adel

Players living in Edale Way, Adel, won the People's Postcode Lottery on February 6. | Google

Players living in Pembroke Road, Pudsey, won the People's Postcode Lottery on February 6.

6. Pembroke Road, Pudsey

Players living in Pembroke Road, Pudsey, won the People's Postcode Lottery on February 6. | Google

