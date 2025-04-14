Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three more LS postcodes have joined the growing list of Postcode Lottery winners in Leeds.

Players living in Hardings Lane, Ilkley, scooped up to £6,000 after their postcode was named among the daily prize winners in today’s (Monday, April 14) People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS29 0EQ postcode joins winners on Steincroft Road, South Milford (LS25 5AX), and Churchfield Lane, Rothwell (LS26 0SZ), who claimed their share of the winning last Saturday (April 5).

Residents of Estcourt Terrace in Headingley were Leeds’ first April winners, while nine lucky streets were named among March’s winners.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.