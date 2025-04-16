People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Jubilation as Chapel Allerton street wins £1,000 per ticket lottery jackpot
Players living in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, have scooped up to £6,000 after their postcode was named among the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.
The LS7 4QD postcode was among 20 daily winners across the UK today (Wednesday, April 16).
Residents of Estcourt Terrace in Headingley were named Leeds’ first April winners earlier this month, before three more streets joined them as part of last week’s draw.
Nine lucky streets were named among March’s winners, while 11 streets claimed winnings across January and February.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
