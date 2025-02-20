People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Residents in Horsforth celebrate after winning £1,000 per ticket jackpot
Players living in Clarence Road, Horsforth, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode was named as one of the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.
The LS18 4GX postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Thursday, February 20).
Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
Clarence Road is the fourth in Leeds to win in February so far, after Compton Row in Harehills, Edale Way, Adel and Pembroke Road, Pudsey.
Hammerton Street in Pudsey, Birchwood Hill in Shadwell,Westwood Side, Morley and Lawrence Gardens, Gipton all won as part of January’s draw.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
