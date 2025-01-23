People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Lucky Churwell residents scoop up to £6,000 in daily jackpot prize draw
Players living in Westwood Side, Morley, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode was named as one of the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.
The LS27 9HR postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Thursday, January 23).
Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
The lucky residents join those living in Hammerton Street, Pudsey and Birchwood Hill, Shadwell, as a Leeds winner in 2025.
December saw seven Leeds winners, while nine streets across Leeds were among the lucky winners in November.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
