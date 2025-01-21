People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Shadwell residents celebrate after winning £1,000 per ticket daily jackpot
Players living in Birchwood Hill, Shadwell, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode was named as one of the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.
The LS17 8NS postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Tuesday, January 21).
Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
On Thursday, Hammerton Street in Pudsey became Leeds’ first Postcode Lottery winner of 2025.
December saw seven Leeds winners, while nine streets across Leeds, including Cross Gates and Garforth, were among the lucky winners in November.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
