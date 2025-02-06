People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Adel and Pudsey streets celebrate after winning £1,000 per ticket jackpot
Players living in Edale Way, Adel and Pembroke Road, Pudsey, have scooped up to £6,000 as their individual postcodes were named as one of the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.
The LS16 6SD and LS28 7NE postcodes were among 20 daily winners across the UK today (Thursday, February 6).
Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
It is the second time players on Edale Way, Adel have won the jackpot, having previously won Friday, December 13.
Hammerton Street in Pudsey, Birchwood Hill in Shadwell, Westwood Side, Morley and Lawrence Gardens, Gipton all won as part of January’s draw.
December saw seven Leeds winners, while nine streets across Leeds were among the lucky winners in November.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.