The 7 luckiest streets in Leeds that won big in December's People's Postcode Lottery

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 28th Dec 2024, 11:30 GMT

A number of lucky streets in Leeds won big as part of December’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

These streets scooped up to £6,000 as a result of their postcode being named as part of the daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

December’s winners included a busy street in Horsforth and five winners in six days.

Nine streets across Leeds were among the lucky ones to win in November.

Here are the seven lucky streets in Leeds that were among the daily winners across the UK this December...

Players in Queenshill Garth, Moortown, won the People's Postcode Lottery on December 4.

1. Queenshill Garth, Moortown

Players in Queenshill Garth, Moortown, won the People's Postcode Lottery on December 4.

Players in The Spinney, East End Park, won the People's Postcode Lottery on December 9.

2. The Spinney, East End Park

Players in The Spinney, East End Park, won the People's Postcode Lottery on December 9.

Players in Wheatfield Close, Farsley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on December 12.

3. Wheatfield Close, Farsley

Players in Wheatfield Close, Farsley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on December 12.

Players in Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates, won the People's Postcode Lottery on December 13.

4. Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates

Players in Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates, won the People's Postcode Lottery on December 13.

Players in Edale Way, Adel, won the People's Postcode Lottery on December 13.

5. Edale Way, Adel

Players in Edale Way, Adel, won the People's Postcode Lottery on December 13.

Players in Neville View, Halton Moor, won the People's Postcode Lottery on December 16.

6. Neville View, Halton Moor

Players in Neville View, Halton Moor, won the People's Postcode Lottery on December 16.

