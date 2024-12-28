The 7 luckiest streets in Leeds that won big in December's People's Postcode Lottery

These streets scooped up to £6,000 as a result of their postcode being named as part of the daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.
Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
December’s winners included a busy street in Horsforth and five winners in six days.
Nine streets across Leeds were among the lucky ones to win in November.
Here are the seven lucky streets in Leeds that were among the daily winners across the UK this December...
