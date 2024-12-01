The 9 luckiest streets in Leeds that won thousands in November's People's Postcode Lottery

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 11:30 BST

A number of lucky streets in Leeds won big as part of November’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

These streets scooped up to £6,000 as a result of their postcode being named as part of the daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Residents in key Leeds areas, including Cross Gates and Garforth, were among the 20 daily winners across the UK.

Here are the nine lucky streets in Leeds...

Players in Lower Town Street, Bramley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 4.

1. Lower Town Street, Bramley

Players in Lower Town Street, Bramley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 4. | Google

Players in Southway, Guiseley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 7.

2. Southway, Guiseley

Players in Southway, Guiseley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 7. | Google

Players in St. Marys Park Crescent, Armley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 8.

3. St. Marys Park Crescent, Armley

Players in St. Marys Park Crescent, Armley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 8. | Google

Players in Alwoodley Gardens, Alwoodley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 12.

4. Alwoodley Gardens, Alwoodley

Players in Alwoodley Gardens, Alwoodley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 12. | Google

Players in Kennerleigh Avenue, Cross Gates, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 13.

5. Kennerleigh Avenue, Cross Gates

Players in Kennerleigh Avenue, Cross Gates, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 13. | Google

Players in Selby Road, Garforth, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 15.

6. Selby Road, Garforth

Players in Selby Road, Garforth, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 15. | Google

