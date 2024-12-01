These streets scooped up to £6,000 as a result of their postcode being named as part of the daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.
Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
Residents in key Leeds areas, including Cross Gates and Garforth, were among the 20 daily winners across the UK.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Here are the nine lucky streets in Leeds...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.