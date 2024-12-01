These streets scooped up to £6,000 as a result of their postcode being named as part of the daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Residents in key Leeds areas, including Cross Gates and Garforth, were among the 20 daily winners across the UK.

Here are the nine lucky streets in Leeds...

1 . Lower Town Street, Bramley Players in Lower Town Street, Bramley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 4. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Southway, Guiseley Players in Southway, Guiseley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 7. | Google Photo Sales

3 . St. Marys Park Crescent, Armley Players in St. Marys Park Crescent, Armley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 8. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Alwoodley Gardens, Alwoodley Players in Alwoodley Gardens, Alwoodley, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 12. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Kennerleigh Avenue, Cross Gates Players in Kennerleigh Avenue, Cross Gates, won the People's Postcode Lottery on November 13. | Google Photo Sales