A lucky street in west Leeds has become the city’s first Postcode Lottery winner of 2025.

Players living in Hammerton Street, Pudsey, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode was named as one of the daily prize winners in yesterday’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS28 7DD was one of 20 daily winners across the UK yesterday (Thursday, January 16).

Hammerton Street, Pudsey, was named as one of the daily prize winners in yesterday’s People’s Postcode Lottery. | Google

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

December saw seven Leeds winners including five winners in six days.

Nine streets across Leeds, including Cross Gates and Garforth, were among the lucky winners in November.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.