People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Lucky Harehills street celebrates winning share of £6,000 in daily prize draw
Players living in Compton Row, Harehills, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode were named as one of the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.
The LS9 6DN postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Monday, February 17).
Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
Compton Row is the third Leeds street to win this month, after Edale Way, Adel and Pembroke Road, Pudsey.
Hammerton Street in Pudsey, Birchwood Hill in Shadwell,Westwood Side, Morley and Lawrence Gardens, Gipton all won as part of January’s draw.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.