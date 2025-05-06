Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lucky street in Leeds has been named the city’s first Postcode Lottery winner in May.

Residents of Victoria Gardens, Horsforth, were counting their lucky tickets on Thursday (May 1), after their postcode was named among the People’s Postcode Lottery’s daily prize winners.

The LS18 4PJ was among 20 daily winners and the first in Leeds for May.

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Six lucky streets were named among April’s winners, including players on Templegate View near Temple Newsam (LS15 0HQ), who bagged the weekly £50,000 per ticket prize.

Nine lucky streets were named among March’s winners, while 11 streets claimed winnings across January and February.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.