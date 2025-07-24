Leeds locals are celebrating after a street became the city’s seventh People’s Postcode Lottery winner in July so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LS16 7DQ postcode is the city’s seventh July winner, joining streets like Detroit Avenue, Austhorpe, which won as part of yesterday’s draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players on Tinshill Drive, Cookridge, have scooped £1,000 per ticket in today's prize draw. | Google

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.