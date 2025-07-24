People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Cookridge locals celebrate as street becomes city's seventh July winner
Players on Tinshill Drive, Cookridge, have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, after being named among among today’s daily prize winners (Thursday, July 24).
The LS16 7DQ postcode is the city’s seventh July winner, joining streets like Detroit Avenue, Austhorpe, which won as part of yesterday’s draw.
Six lucky LS postcodes were named among June’s daily winners, while 10 streets claimed winnings across April and May.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.