Three lucky jackpot winners, living in LS17 6JE, even managed to take home a prize of £369,425 each.
Here are some of our favourite photos from the day, complete with the gigantic novelty cheques!
1. Thumbs up
Some of the Postcode Lottery winners at Soldiers Field on Saturday.
Photo: Steve Riding
2. Postcode Lottery winners at Soldiers Field, Leeds saturday 03-09-2022
Paul and Julie Meehan Postcode Lottery
Grand prize winners Paul and Julie Meehan took home a combined total of £738,850. When asked how it felt to have won, Paul told the crowd: “I’m not going to work on Monday, that’s for sure – I have retired early!”
Photo: Steve Riding
3. Clap-clap
The big People’s Postcode Lottery event, which took place in Soldiers Fields, Roundhay park, saw the prize money divvied out across all players living in the LS17 6 area.
Photo: Steve Riding
4. Double the joy!
Karen Dodd had already won £2,000 playing the postcode lottery last year, when her husband "got jealous" and started playing too - meaning they got double the winnings on Saturday. "Always listen to your wives, girlfriends or partners," Karen said. "We know what we’re talking about!”
Photo: Steve Riding