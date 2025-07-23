People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Austhorpe residents rejoice as suburb claims £1,000 daily jackpot

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 11:31 BST
Residents of an east Leeds suburb are celebrating after winning as part of today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

Players on Detroit Avenue, Austhorpe, have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, after being named among among today’s daily prize winners.

The LS15 8NS postcode is the sixth Leeds winner of July, including three winners last week.

Players on Detroit Avenue, Austhorpe, have scooped £1,000 per ticket.
| Google

10 lucky streets were named among April and May’s daily winners, while mine lucky streets were named among March’s winners.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

