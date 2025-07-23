People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Austhorpe residents rejoice as suburb claims £1,000 daily jackpot
Players on Detroit Avenue, Austhorpe, have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, after being named among among today’s daily prize winners.
The LS15 8NS postcode is the sixth Leeds winner of July, including three winners last week.
10 lucky streets were named among April and May’s daily winners, while mine lucky streets were named among March’s winners.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
