Mike Tindall is becoming “bored” of the constant attention former Health Secretary Matt Hancock is receiving on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, claims a close friend.

The former England rugby player, 44, from Otley, who is the first member of the Royal Family to appear on the ITV reality TV series, was among the campmates who looked visibly unimpressed by Matt Hancock’s late arrival in the jungle alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

TV presenter Alex Payne, who co-hosts The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby podcast with Mike and former I’m A Celebrity star James Haskell has claimed that Mike is getting “bored” in the Australian jungle.

Alex said: “It’s been very odd for us watching him in there [the jungle] knowing him as well as we do, and just sort of seeing the motions. I think this week he’s struggling a little bit with it and he’s been getting quite bored with it all, because it’s become the Matt Hancock Show.”

(Photo: ITV)

“What I do like is for the pale, male, stale brigade - middle-aged blokes - he’s actually holding the end up alright,” he added.

Mike previously dismissed the MP for stating that he’s taking part to show his “human” side as politicians have a reputation for being “strict”.

“When he opened his mouth when he was asked why did he come here, all I heard was bulls***, bulls***, bulls***,” Mike said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after Matt Hancock sparked outrage across the nation when it was revealed that he had been having a secret affair with a close aide while coronavirus social distancing guidelines were in place.

Almost 2,000 people contacted Ofcom to complain when the former Health Secretary arrived in the jungle, while campmate Boy George struggled to hold back tears and claimed he would’ve left the show following Matt’s arrival if his mother had died from covid.

Despite the controversy surrounding Matt, his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo, who he was caught kissing during the height of the pandemic, has arrived in Australia to support him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be difficult not to be impressed, he has done really well. He’s made of tough stuff,” Gina said.

Matt’s presence has divided campmates, viewers and politicians alike with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admitting that he’s “very disappointed” in his former Cabinet colleague for taking part.

Matt, 44, from Chester, has claimed he wants to "deliver important messages to the masses" and "go where the people are" rather than "sit in ivory towers in Westminster".

Mike Tindall appeared as one of the many celebrities that seemed unimpressed by the latest I’m A Celebrity campmate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since completing the Critter Cruise challenge on the first day of the show, Mike Tindall has had a relatively quiet time on the show.

The father-of-three and his wife Zara, who is the youngest child of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, have three children together, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one,

James Haskell, who took part in the 2019 series, believes it’s likely that Zara will travel to Australia to support Mike.