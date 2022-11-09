They are also joined by comedian Babatunde Aléshé, A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The former England rugby player, 44, born in Otley, West Yorkshire, is the first member of the extended royal family to appear on the show.

Sunday night’s episode saw him submerged in water and covered in spiders for the Critter Cruise Challenge as he attempted to bring win stars for the camp. Many viewers have been questioning his safety and if he has extra security while in the jungle.

Who is Mike Tindall?

Fans were left shocked after Owen Warner asked Mike Tindall’s wife Zara was Australian during I’m A Celebrity

Mike Tindall is best known for his former career as a professional rugby player for England.

The outside centre player made his debut against Ireland in the 2000 Six Nations Championship and represented Bath and Gloucester.

He currently hosts a podcast called The Good, The Bad and The Rugby with James Haskell and Alex Payne.

Mike was raised in West Yorkshire and was educated at the Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Wakefield.

His father, Phillip Tindall, was the captain of the Otley Rugby Union Football Club.

How did Mike Tindall become a member of the British Royal Family?

The 44-year-old married into the Royal Family on 30 July 2011, when he wed British equestrian and Olympian Zara Phillips in Edinburgh.

Zara Tindall (nee. Phillps) is the granddaughter of The Queen and is the youngest child of Princess Anne Royal and Captain Mark Phillips.

The couple met in a bar in Australia in 2003 while watching the Rugby World Cup semi-final.

During a 2011 interview with the Daily Mail, Mike explained: "She was on her gap year and in Australia with friends. Clive (Woodward, the coach) had just told me I was dropped for the semi-final, so I went out for a beer with two others who weren't playing, Martin Corry and Austin Healey.

"Zara was in the same bar; we got introduced but didn't speak that much. Later on, Austin gave me her number and said, 'She wants you to text her to say where you're all going out after the final so she can come along.'"

Mike and Zara Tindall have been married since 2011

Will Mike Tindall get extra security while in the jungle?

Mike Tindall is not a senior royal and does not perform royal duties for the King. Therefore he is not eligible for royal protection.

However, it is understood that the show has security measures in place to protect all the celebs on the show.