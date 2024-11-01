A playground in Leeds has had a significant makeover and is ready for visitors once again.

The Woodlea Playground on Stretton Avenue in Meanwood is now open again after a significant refresh of the play equipment.

The refurbishment of this playground was long overdue - it was built at the same time as the surrounding estate around 20 years ago and had not seen any updates since.

During a meeting between Leeds City Council officers and local school children in 2021, it was highlighted that the playground was well used but the site was dated and had limited equipment that was not inclusive for all, especially for children unable to get out of their wheelchairs.

Following the recent refurbishment, the play area now hosts several new items including an accessible roundabout and trampoline, a junior multi-play unit, a ‘WeHopper’ seesaw, and cradle swings.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green spaces, said: “One of the core pillars of our Child Friendly Leeds ambition is for children and young people to have safe spaces to play, hang out and have fun.

“We want to ensure that wherever you live in Leeds, children have access to green spaces and opportunities to play.

“We’re proud of all the hard work that has gone into making playgrounds across Leeds better and more fun this year, with more locations to be added to that list over the coming months.”

The refurbishment has been paid for by a specific type of funding, which comes from developers to help fund greenspace improvements such as play areas.

This year, Leeds City Council has overseen the refresh of over 20 playgrounds in the city, including building a completely new play area at Oak Road Recreation Ground, or Jailey Fields, in Armley.

Other playgrounds that have seen significant improvements this year include Kippax Common, through money raised by the Parish council, Beggars Hill in Holbeck, Royal Park in Hyde Park, Western Flatts in Wortley, Sandford Road in Kirkstall, and Oatland Road in Little London.