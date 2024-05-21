Western Flatts Cliff Park: First look as long-awaited new playground in Wortley, Leeds, to open this week

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 20th May 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 04:45 BST

A long-awaited new playground is set to open in Leeds this week to the delight of residents.

Residents in Wortley have been pushing for the new fixture at Western Flatts Cliff Park for some years and work started in January this year.

The new playground has been designed for tots to teens and includes and wheelchair accessible roundabout which was funded by the Outer West Community Committee.

The public are invited to the official opening of the new park on Sunday, June 9, where a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held.

Local resident Liam Sowden visited the park with his drone during the development and captured the below pictures that chronicle the work:

Work on the park is set to be completed this week

1. Western Flatts Cliff Park

Work on the park is set to be completed this week Photo: Liam Sowden

Work started on the new park at the start of the year

2. Western Flatts Park

Work started on the new park at the start of the year Photo: Liam Sowden

The work has been funded from section 106 money from a development of new houses in the area.

3. Western Flatts Cliff Park

The work has been funded from section 106 money from a development of new houses in the area. Photo: Liam Sowden

There have been calls for a new park by residents for a number of years

4. Western Flatts Cliff Park

There have been calls for a new park by residents for a number of years Photo: Liam Sowden

More than 1,000 people signed a petition for improvement to the park in 2021

5. Western Flatts Cliff Park

More than 1,000 people signed a petition for improvement to the park in 2021 Photo: Liam Sowden

Local resident Liam Sowden has been capturing the progress of the new playground using his drone

6. Western Flatts Cliff Park

Local resident Liam Sowden has been capturing the progress of the new playground using his drone Photo: Liam Sowden

