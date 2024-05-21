Residents in Wortley have been pushing for the new fixture at Western Flatts Cliff Park for some years and work started in January this year.

The new playground has been designed for tots to teens and includes and wheelchair accessible roundabout which was funded by the Outer West Community Committee.

The public are invited to the official opening of the new park on Sunday, June 9, where a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held.

Local resident Liam Sowden visited the park with his drone during the development and captured the below pictures that chronicle the work:

Western Flatts Cliff Park Work on the park is set to be completed this week Photo: Liam Sowden

Western Flatts Park Work started on the new park at the start of the year Photo: Liam Sowden

Western Flatts Cliff Park The work has been funded from section 106 money from a development of new houses in the area. Photo: Liam Sowden

Western Flatts Cliff Park There have been calls for a new park by residents for a number of years Photo: Liam Sowden

Western Flatts Cliff Park More than 1,000 people signed a petition for improvement to the park in 2021 Photo: Liam Sowden

Western Flatts Cliff Park Local resident Liam Sowden has been capturing the progress of the new playground using his drone Photo: Liam Sowden