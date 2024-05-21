Residents in Wortley have been pushing for the new fixture at Western Flatts Cliff Park for some years and work started in January this year.
The new playground has been designed for tots to teens and includes and wheelchair accessible roundabout which was funded by the Outer West Community Committee.
The public are invited to the official opening of the new park on Sunday, June 9, where a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held.
Local resident Liam Sowden visited the park with his drone during the development and captured the below pictures that chronicle the work:
