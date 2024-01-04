Sainsbury's Wetherby: Disabled man 'singled out' as wheelchair sets off shoplifting alarm at Leeds supermarket
The screech of sensors at the Sainsbury’s Local, in Crossley Street, has become a familiar sound for regular shopper Doug Paulley.
But the irony is that the 46-year-old, from Leeds, has never stolen anything in his life – it’s his wheelchair that’s setting off the alarm.
Despite complaining to head office, the supermarket has failed to act in the months since the sensors were installed.
“It gives me a right shock,” said Doug, who’s been shopping there for years. “It makes the same noise when I go out again, too. In a way, you always feel a bit singled out as a wheelchair user, but when it’s announced really loudly, it’s even worse.”
Doug, who gets on well with staff at the store, has taken to shouting “it’s only me!” as he enters, anticipating the alarm.
He added: “It’s got two different levels of ‘ding’. There’s a background one and then an even louder one. I don’t know how they determine which one to do.”
Doug raised his concerns on X [formerly Twitter] back in October. The company responded, asking for more information.
But when he messaged the supermarket directly, he found he was conversing with a chatbot – and the conversation was going nowhere.
“I wish Sainsbury’s would respond and either turn the detectors down or change the system, because it’s not great,” he said.
In response, a spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: “We have thanked Doug for bringing this to our attention and are looking into his experience."