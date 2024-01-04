A disabled man has been “singled out” by a shoplifting alarm at a Wetherby supermarket.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The screech of sensors at the Sainsbury’s Local, in Crossley Street, has become a familiar sound for regular shopper Doug Paulley.

But the irony is that the 46-year-old, from Leeds, has never stolen anything in his life – it’s his wheelchair that’s setting off the alarm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite complaining to head office, the supermarket has failed to act in the months since the sensors were installed.

Doug Paulley, 46, has complained about a shoplifting detector at the Sainsbury's Local store, in Crossley Street, Wetherby, that sounds when he leaves in his wheelchair. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

“It gives me a right shock,” said Doug, who’s been shopping there for years. “It makes the same noise when I go out again, too. In a way, you always feel a bit singled out as a wheelchair user, but when it’s announced really loudly, it’s even worse.”

Doug, who gets on well with staff at the store, has taken to shouting “it’s only me!” as he enters, anticipating the alarm.

He added: “It’s got two different levels of ‘ding’. There’s a background one and then an even louder one. I don’t know how they determine which one to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doug raised his concerns on X [formerly Twitter] back in October. The company responded, asking for more information.

The screech of the sensors at the Wetherby supermarket has become a familiar sound for regular shopper Doug, from Leeds. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

But when he messaged the supermarket directly, he found he was conversing with a chatbot – and the conversation was going nowhere.

“I wish Sainsbury’s would respond and either turn the detectors down or change the system, because it’s not great,” he said.