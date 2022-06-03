29 nominees spanning seven categories have been placed on a shortlist, which celebrates people, places and organisations which have had a positive impact on the children of Leeds.
Read More
The ceremony will be held on 5 July at the City Varieties Music Hall and will have a unique 'futuristic' theme, inspired by sci-fi movie The Matrix, as decided by a group of young organisers.
The 2022 edition of the awards will also mark the 10th birthday of the Leeds City Council campaign behind it, Child Friendly Leeds.
Since being launched by the Queen in 2012, Child Friendly Leeds have worked to ensure Leeds is a child-friendly city and have delivered a range of enrichment projects for young people.
Councillor Fiona Venner, executive member for adult and children’s social care and health partnerships, said: “I’m delighted to see the strength of the nominees that have been shortlisted for this year’s awards.
“Each nominee represents a person, place or organisation that has worked incredibly hard to improve the lives of children in Leeds across the last two years.
Also in news: Judges unveil the talented finalists of the first West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards
“The fact that it will be the first awards night since 2020, as well as the celebration of Child Friendly Leeds’ 10th birthday, means that it will be a night to remember. I’m excited to see the result of the planning group and I anticipate it will be a very special time.”
Full list of nominees:
Young person/child of the year
Amaran Neshat
Elise Collins
Ria Lake
Tamirah Bass-Grant
Best place
Barca
Leeds Children's Charity at Lineham Farm
LS – Ten skate park
Think Like a Pony
The youth group of the year (up to 25)
The Care Leavers Council
Codswallop CIC
Compass House Project
Rothwell Windmill Youth Club
The adult making a difference for young people
Chris Graefe & Rainbow House
Jane Hinchcliffe
Julie Roper
Sara Dawson
Schools award for local heroes
Hamara Supplementary School
The Vine Child Contact Centre
Zarach Leeds & Bex Wilson
Inspiring creativity through arts and culture
Chapel FM
LS18 Rocks
Northern Ballet
SAA-UK (South Asian Arts)
Overall contribution to making Leeds a child friendly city
Baby Bank Leeds
Be Curious at the University of Leeds
Fall into Place/LS14 Trust
Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers Ltd
The British Library