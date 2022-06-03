29 nominees spanning seven categories have been placed on a shortlist, which celebrates people, places and organisations which have had a positive impact on the children of Leeds.

The ceremony will be held on 5 July at the City Varieties Music Hall and will have a unique 'futuristic' theme, inspired by sci-fi movie The Matrix, as decided by a group of young organisers.

The ceremony was last hosted in 2020. Credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The 2022 edition of the awards will also mark the 10th birthday of the Leeds City Council campaign behind it, Child Friendly Leeds.

Since being launched by the Queen in 2012, Child Friendly Leeds have worked to ensure Leeds is a child-friendly city and have delivered a range of enrichment projects for young people.

Councillor Fiona Venner, executive member for adult and children’s social care and health partnerships, said: “I’m delighted to see the strength of the nominees that have been shortlisted for this year’s awards.

“Each nominee represents a person, place or organisation that has worked incredibly hard to improve the lives of children in Leeds across the last two years.

“The fact that it will be the first awards night since 2020, as well as the celebration of Child Friendly Leeds’ 10th birthday, means that it will be a night to remember. I’m excited to see the result of the planning group and I anticipate it will be a very special time.”

Full list of nominees:

Young person/child of the year

Amaran Neshat

Elise Collins

Ria Lake

Tamirah Bass-Grant

Best place

Barca

Leeds Children's Charity at Lineham Farm

LS – Ten skate park

Think Like a Pony

The youth group of the year (up to 25)

The Care Leavers Council

Codswallop CIC

Compass House Project

Rothwell Windmill Youth Club

The adult making a difference for young people

Chris Graefe & Rainbow House

Jane Hinchcliffe

Julie Roper

Sara Dawson

Schools award for local heroes

Hamara Supplementary School

The Vine Child Contact Centre

Zarach Leeds & Bex Wilson

Inspiring creativity through arts and culture

Chapel FM

LS18 Rocks

Northern Ballet

SAA-UK (South Asian Arts)

Overall contribution to making Leeds a child friendly city

Baby Bank Leeds

Be Curious at the University of Leeds

Fall into Place/LS14 Trust

Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers Ltd