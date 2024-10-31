An Aldi superstore in Leeds has reopened following a “significant refurbishment and extension”.

The Aldi store on Northside Retail Park, Meanwood, re-opened today (Thursday) having been closed since the start of August.

In a release about the reopening, an spokesperson has said that the retail space has now increased to 1,308 sqm and that there are “clearer signs to make shopping effortless”.

The Aldi store in Meanwood has reopened | Aldi

They said: “Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them from getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy-to-browse freezers.”

The ‘Aisle of Aldi’, will also be available so Specialbuys can be bought every Thursday and Sunday and during reopening week a range of Christmas products are on offer.

The store will be run by Store Manager Sean Fairhurst and a team of 37 colleagues. Further information on job vacancies is available on Aldi’s recruitment website.

Mr Fairhurst said: “The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers, and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available. Hopefully the new-look store will make shopping at Aldi Meanwood that bit easier and more comfortable.”

Following its re-opening, the store will be open from 8am until 10pm every Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.