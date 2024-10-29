Motorists in Leeds are still waiting for a city centre road to reopen, after a “void” appeared in the ground.

The sinkhole, that unexpectedly opened on Water Lane yesterday (October 28), caused disruption for both traffic and pedestrians.

Leeds City Council has said it is unable to provide a timeframe for the reopening of the road as the scale of the “underground failure” is unknown.

Water Lane, Holbeck, has been closed as a result of a sinkhole. | National World

It is expected that investigations into the cause of the sinkhole will begin once it has been deemed safe to approach.

This morning, barriers were in place around halfway up the road, blocking access to the south end of Water Lane that leads to Bridge Road and Holbeck.

Motorists were told to turn left onto Bath Road, following a signposted diversion, while pedestrians were turned around by construction workers.

In an update this afternoon, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Following the appearance of a void on Monday 28 October, a section of Water Lane will be closed to traffic and pedestrians with a short diversion route established along Sweet Street and Bath Lane.

“Investigations into the cause of the void will commence once it is deemed safe to proceed.

“Due to the unknown nature and scale of the underground failure, we are not able to provide a time frame for the reopening of Water Lane. Further updates will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.”