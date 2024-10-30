Ofsted inspectors have recognised the improvements made at a primary school near Leeds.

The schools, which is part of the Blessed Peter Snow Catholic Academy Trust, was also rated Requires Improvement for its early years provision.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy, located on Healds Road, Dewsbury, was rated Good in four of the five inspected areas. | Google

It is the school’s first inspection since it was rated Requires Improvement during three straight Ofsted inspections between 2013 and 2018.

The education watchdog said: “Pupils are safe and well cared for at this school. Families speak highly of the warm and positive atmosphere that staff provide.

“The school has a positive approach to managing behaviour. Adults encourage pupils, who in turn want to try their best while they are at school.”

Leaders are “ambitious for pupils at the school”, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Pupils “rise to these expectations” and, as a result, an increasing number of pupils now meet the school’s “high expectations for academic success.”

Inspectors added: “On occasion, staff do not consistently identify and rectify the gaps and misconceptions in some pupils’ knowledge. This means that these pupils move on to new learning before they are ready.

“In some of the curriculum areas in the early years, the key information that children should know is unclear and does not reflect their starting points.”

St Joseph’s enjoys good attendance as a result of the “vigilance of leaders and the strong relationships between staff and families”.

Staff feel “very well supported” by leaders and are proud to work at St Joseph’s. Parents and carers are “positive about the school.”