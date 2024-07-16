The Award, which works as an international quality mark for green spaces and parks, was launched 28 years ago, and has awarded multiple Leeds parks throughout the years.
At the 2024 awards, a record-breaking 2,227 parks and green spaces around the world reached the standards high enough to receive a Green Flag Award.
Out of a total of 93 winners across Yorkshire and the Humber, nine parks and green spaces in Leeds were awarded by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy on Tuesday (July 16).
Here are the nine winners of a 2024 Green Flag Award in Leeds:
