9 Leeds parks and green spaces crowned with coveted Green Flag award in 2024 including Otley Chevin

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Jul 2024, 08:15 BST

The best parks and green spaces in Leeds have been crowned at the 2024 Green Flag Awards.

The Award, which works as an international quality mark for green spaces and parks, was launched 28 years ago, and has awarded multiple Leeds parks throughout the years.

At the 2024 awards, a record-breaking 2,227 parks and green spaces around the world reached the standards high enough to receive a Green Flag Award.

Out of a total of 93 winners across Yorkshire and the Humber, nine parks and green spaces in Leeds were awarded by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy on Tuesday (July 16).

Here are the nine winners of a 2024 Green Flag Award in Leeds:

The Yorkshire part of the Leeds & Liverpool Canal was awarded a Green Flag Award.

1. Leeds & Liverpool Canal (Yorkshire)

The Yorkshire part of the Leeds & Liverpool Canal was awarded a Green Flag Award. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World

Leeds Beckett University's Headingley Campus won a Green Flag Award.

2. Leeds Beckett University's Headingley Campus

Leeds Beckett University's Headingley Campus won a Green Flag Award. | UGC Photo: UGC

Another park in Leeds to be awarded a Green Flag Award in 2024 was Golden Acre Park.

3. Golden Acre Park

Another park in Leeds to be awarded a Green Flag Award in 2024 was Golden Acre Park. | Bruce Rollinson/National World

Another Leeds spot to receive a Green Flag Award in 2024 is Kirkstall Abbey.

4. Kirkstall Abbey

Another Leeds spot to receive a Green Flag Award in 2024 is Kirkstall Abbey. | Gary Longbottom

Leeds City Council maintain Middleton Park, which also won a Green Flag Award this year.

5. Middleton Park

Leeds City Council maintain Middleton Park, which also won a Green Flag Award this year. | Tony Johnson

One of Leeds' most popular walking spots, Otley Chevin, was also awarded this year.

6. Otley Chevin Country Park

One of Leeds' most popular walking spots, Otley Chevin, was also awarded this year. | James Hardisty/National World

