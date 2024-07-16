The Award, which works as an international quality mark for green spaces and parks, was launched 28 years ago, and has awarded multiple Leeds parks throughout the years.

At the 2024 awards, a record-breaking 2,227 parks and green spaces around the world reached the standards high enough to receive a Green Flag Award.

Here are the nine winners of a 2024 Green Flag Award in Leeds:

1 . Leeds & Liverpool Canal (Yorkshire) The Yorkshire part of the Leeds & Liverpool Canal was awarded a Green Flag Award. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World

2 . Leeds Beckett University's Headingley Campus Leeds Beckett University's Headingley Campus won a Green Flag Award. | UGC Photo: UGC

3 . Golden Acre Park Another park in Leeds to be awarded a Green Flag Award in 2024 was Golden Acre Park. | Bruce Rollinson/National World

4 . Kirkstall Abbey Another Leeds spot to receive a Green Flag Award in 2024 is Kirkstall Abbey. | Gary Longbottom

5 . Middleton Park Leeds City Council maintain Middleton Park, which also won a Green Flag Award this year. | Tony Johnson