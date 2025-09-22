Two more lucky streets in Leeds are celebrating after winning a share of the People’s Postcode Lottery jackpot.

Players on Kentmere Avenue, Seacroft (LS14 6QJ), and Nethercliffe Road, Guiseley (LS20 9HL), both scooped up to £6,000 after their postcodes were named among the daily prize winners in the past week.

They were named among 20 streets nationally to win the jackpot on September 15 and 22 respectively. | Google

They were named among 20 streets nationally to win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot on September 15 and 22 respectively.

As many as 14 lucky streets were named winners across June and July, with eight more winning during August.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.