People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Jubilation as Otley street becomes city's fourth August jackpot winner
Players on Northwell Gate, Otley, have scooped up to £6,000 after their postcode was named among this week’s daily prize winners.
The LS21 2DL postcode join residents on Moorland Avenue, Gildersome, Cotefields Avenue, Farsley and South Parade, Otley, among Leeds’s jackpot winners for August.
As many as 14 lucky streets were named among June and July’s winners, including three streets in one week.
Northwell Gate, Otley, was one of 20 street nationally to win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot on Thursday, August 21.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.