A lucky street in Leeds is celebrating after becoming the city’s fourth postcode lottery winner this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players on Northwell Gate, Otley, have scooped up to £6,000 after their postcode was named among this week’s daily prize winners.

The LS21 2DL postcode join residents on Moorland Avenue, Gildersome, Cotefields Avenue, Farsley and South Parade, Otley, among Leeds’s jackpot winners for August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players living in Northwell Gate, Otley, won on Thursday, August 21. | Google

As many as 14 lucky streets were named among June and July’s winners, including three streets in one week.

Northwell Gate, Otley, was one of 20 street nationally to win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot on Thursday, August 21.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.