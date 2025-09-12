People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Elation as Beeston, Moortown and Yeadon streets celebrate daily jackpot wins
Players on Cross Flatts Grove, Beeston (LS11 7BS), Allerton Grange Rise, Moortown (LS17 6LJ), Barton Mount, Beeston (LS11 8TN), and Plane Tree Grove, Yeadon (LS19 7AR), have scooped up to £6,000 after their postcodes were named among the daily prize winners in the past week.
They join Cardigan Road, Burley, which became Leeds’s first winner of the month on September 1.
The four streets were named among 20 streets nationally to win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot on September 3, 7 and 9 respectively.
As many as 14 lucky streets were named winners across June and July, with eight more winning during August.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.