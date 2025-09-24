People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Lucky streak continues as Otley and Osmondthorpe streets win jackpot

Two more lucky streets in Leeds are celebrating after winning a share of today’s People’s Postcode Lottery jackpot prize.

Players on Union Court, Otley (LS21 3NW), and Osmondthorpe Lane, Osmondthorpe (LS9 9EF), scooped up to £6,000 after their postcodes were named among today’s daily prize winners (Wednesday, September 24).

They are the seventh and eighth LS postcodes to win this month, joining a list that includes Cardigan Road in Burley.

Players on Union Court, Otley (LS21 3NW), and Osmondthorpe Lane, Osmondthorpe (LS9 9EF), won as part of today's draw.placeholder image
20 streets nationally win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot each day.

As many as 14 lucky streets were named winners across June and July, with eight more winning during August.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

