Two more lucky streets in Leeds are celebrating after winning a share of today’s People’s Postcode Lottery jackpot prize.

Players on Union Court, Otley (LS21 3NW), and Osmondthorpe Lane, Osmondthorpe (LS9 9EF), scooped up to £6,000 after their postcodes were named among today’s daily prize winners (Wednesday, September 24).

They are the seventh and eighth LS postcodes to win this month, joining a list that includes Cardigan Road in Burley.

Players on Union Court, Otley (LS21 3NW), and Osmondthorpe Lane, Osmondthorpe (LS9 9EF), won as part of today's draw. | Google

20 streets nationally win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot each day.

As many as 14 lucky streets were named winners across June and July, with eight more winning during August.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.