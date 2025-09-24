People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Lucky streak continues as Otley and Osmondthorpe streets win jackpot
Players on Union Court, Otley (LS21 3NW), and Osmondthorpe Lane, Osmondthorpe (LS9 9EF), scooped up to £6,000 after their postcodes were named among today’s daily prize winners (Wednesday, September 24).
They are the seventh and eighth LS postcodes to win this month, joining a list that includes Cardigan Road in Burley.
20 streets nationally win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot each day.
As many as 14 lucky streets were named winners across June and July, with eight more winning during August.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.