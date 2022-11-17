Mike Tindall was left frustrated after Charlene White refused to sleep in the camp’s RV on Wednesday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

The former England rugby player, 44, from Otley, vented about the ITV journalist, 42, who chose not to sleep in the vehicle with Matt Hancock. Charlene has appeared to be frightened of the spiders inside the RV and has spent several nights refusing to sleep in the bed.

The decision to not sleep in the vehicle means that one less bed is available for the celebrities and more people have had to sleep in hammocks.

Several of the camp celebrities, including MP Matt Hancock, Babatunde Aleshe and Scarlette Douglas discussed the issue of Charlene White not sleeping in the RV.

As the group discussed solutions to encourage the ITV journalist into the bed, a frustrated Mike Tindall said: “It’s f***ing annoying me.”

Mike then appeared in the Bush Telegraph to explain the situation, saying: “If Charlene went in the RV, then another bed becomes available.

“One less in the hammock, then hopefully that creates more, better night’s sleep for everyone.”

Charlene is supposed to be sharing the RV and comfy beds with former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, as the pair were crowned as the camp leader and deputy.

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec took to their Instagram live where Ant commented that he was going to have a word with the producers. The pair have claimed Charlene White is “rule breaking” by not sharing the RV with Matt Hancock and freeing up a bed in the camp.

During their Instagram live, Dec told their fans: “Can we talk about the hammock RV situation? Do you get it? I don’t”

Ant also appeared confused by the journalist’s antics, adding: “Why would she not want to sleep in there? It can’t just be because of the spider. Does she not want to sleep with Matt, is it that?

“You’ve got to think of the others. If other people have to then sleep in a hammock because of your actions and have a bad back. Then you’ve got to look at your actions, don’t you?”

After one fan suggested it was against the rules, the Geordie duo agreed with viewers and Ant suggested that he would speak to producers about the issue.

The news of Charlene refusing to sleep in the RV meant that camp tensions continued to rise as celebrities clashed over bed allocations.

Charlene has annoyed her fellow I’m A Celebrity campmates by refusing to give up her bed and sleep in the RV

Comedian Seann Walsh pleaded with the other celebrities for a chance to sleep on a bed for the night, after complaining he had a bad back due to sleeping in a hammock.

The camp pleaded with Charlene White to sleep in the RV and free up a bed, with Owen Warner begging the journalist so that there would be an extra bed for Seann.

Only the camp leaders are allowed to sleep in the RV, meaning Charlene and Matt Hancock are allowed to sleep in the beds.

Other celebrities also refused to give up their beds to offer respite to Seann Walsh, with Boy George refusing to swap his bed for a hammock.

Seann then asked Mike Tindall to help him crack his back, with the former rugby player lifting him up into the air.

After Mike had aided the comedian, Seann joked: “We’ve got our very own chiropractor in the jungle. When you’ve been sleeping in a banana for eight nights in a row, you need Mike Tindall to crack your back.”

