A video round-up details three recent planning applications in Headingley, including an application from Morrisons for an alcohol licence for its store in the former NatWest Bank.

McDonald’s, Otley Road, Headingley

McDonald’s faced objections to a planning application to convert a former Wilko store on Otley Road in Headingley.

The shop unit at Headingley Central is on the Otley Run, which draws thousands of drinkers to the area at weekends .

Leeds city Council received 20 letters of concern from people living nearby and ward councillors over planned alterations including a new shop front.

One objection letter said: “A McDonald’s would only add to the drunk and disorderly behaviour regularly observed on weekends.”

Another said: “The Otley Run pub crawl is already causing huge problems in and around Headingley Central.”

Concerns were also raised over littering and the availability of unhealthy fast food.

A third objector said: “Many high school children and primary aged children walk past this plot on a daily basis and I feel it would be encouraging them to grab a 99p burger on their way home from school.”

In December last year a separate licensing application from Loungers UK to open a bar and restaurant at the same site was refused.

The council received 99 objections to the Loungers application.

In its planning application , McDonald’s said the conversion of the shop, vacant since last July, would be in keeping with the surrounding area.

Planning consultancy Lichfield and Partners said: “The proposed alterations would provide an attractive, modern shop front to the unit.

“The proposals will facilitate the occupation of the premises by McDonald’s as a restaurant, bringing a vacant unit back into an active, main town centre use.”

A council planning report said the objections received were outside the scope of the planning application.

It said: “Overall, it is considered that the proposal complies with the aims and intentions of both national and local planning policy and on balance, approval with conditions is therefore recommended.”

Morrisons, Otley Road

Morrisons proposed new store, Otley Road. | LDRS

Morrisons has applied for an alcohol licence for its new store on Otley Road in the centre of Headingley .

The store, a former NatWest Bank, is also on the route of the Otley Run pub crawl.

Ward councillors, Labour MP Alex Sobel and 23 people living nearby objected to a licence application for the store, yards from the Original Oak and Skyrack pubs.

The licence would not allow alcohol sales between 1pm and 6pm on Saturdays, when Otley Road is often flooded with drinkers in fancy dress .

But Headingley Green Party councillor Tim Goodall said: “The proposed hours of off-sales will add an additional alcohol supply to the often unruly crowds that gather in Headigley for the Otley Run.

“Unfortunately, the Otley Run is no longer limited to weekends, although it is particularly busy on Saturdays, with 2,000 Otley runners counted in just three hours on a recent weekend.”

In its application , Morrisons said alcohol would not be the main focus of the new store.

But objectors said another alcohol outlet would add to overcrowding and intimidating behaviour on one of the busiest parts of the pub crawl route.

One said: “Anything that adds further supplies of alcohol into what is already a very volatile mix in this flash-point area would be the height of irresponsibility.”

West Yorkshire Police also objected, but said the licence could be granted if the store did not sell alcohol between noon and closing time, Friday-Sunday.

Other measures could include no alcohol sales to pub crawlers in fancy dress, police said.

An outcome on the Morrisons application is expected soon.

Mount St Joseph's Catholic care home, Shire Oak Road

Mount St Joseph's care home, Headingley. | Google

More than 60 people had to be moved out when structural problems were found at Mount St Joseph’s Catholic care home in Headingley.

Little Sisters of the Poor, an order of nuns, said reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was discovered in the roof.

The organisation, which has helped elderly people in Leeds for 160 years, has applied for planning permission for a demolition of existing buildings.

The scheme would see a new sheltered housing scheme, along with a chapel and convent, built at the site on Shire Oak Road.

A planning report said: “This specialist accommodation and on-site service is designed to maximise and foster independence, providing quality, tailored care and support as required.”

The project would provide 25 sheltered housing apartments for people aged 65 and over, along with convent accommodation.

It would be paid for with the development of 46 separate rented apartments.

The scheme would include a courtyard, bistro and meeting rooms with views onto nearby grade II-listed Hinsley Hall.

The report said: “The proposal will deliver much-needed sheltered extra care housing for the elderly poor.

“These proposals are vital to enable the Little Sisters of the Poor, a registered charity, to continue their mission to serve the elderly poor of Leeds, as they have done for over 160 years.”