The official body behind the bar crawl, which stretches two-and-a-half-miles from Far Headingley and into Leeds city centre, has put the total number of stops on the route to 17.

The two new locations are Taylor’s Sports Bar & Grill and Leeds University Union.

The bar crawl has been a staple of student life in the city for many a year. It has become so well known that even non-students have begun arriving from across the country dressed as pirates, Vikings, golfers and cartoon characters to take on the boozy challenge.

The Otley Run has proved divisive for many though, with residents complaining about the drunken antics of those undertaking it.

Bar staff have previously defended the runners to the YEP though, saying that those taking part are in good spirits and that those causing trouble are in the minority.

Check out the full list of bars now featured on the bar crawl in our gallery below:

1 . Woodies Craft Ale House The first stop on the Otley Rn is Woodies Craft Ale House, which is open from noon until 11pm each day of the week. Keep an eye on their social media, as they update their availability, and take it easy, it’s only the first stop. Address: 104 Otley Rd, Headingley Leeds LS16 5JG Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Three Horseshoes Next, check out The Three Horseshoes. No booking required; walk-ins are the way to get a table. So, make sure you check the weather and prepare for the rest of the run. Address: 98 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS16 5JG Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . The New Inn The New Inn is the third stop on the Otley Run and is an old traditional pub with bay windows looking out on the road and a low ceiling. With some good deals on shots, it's one that runners can often get away with just slipping in briefly to. Address: 68 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 4BA Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Taylor's Sports Bar and Grill Taylor's Sports Bar is a recent addition to the Otley Run and offers a straightforward experience with its open-plan layout and ample seating. Sport is also shown on screens and there is a steady selection of beers, Photo: Taylor's Sports Bar & Grill Photo Sales

5 . The Headingley Taps Located in the heart of Headingley, this student bar is one of the largest and best equipped to serve the huge crowds that grace it on Saturdays. Address: Bennett Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 3HG Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Manahatta The fifth spot on the Otley Run - Manahatta bar in Headingley - sees a step away from the traditional pubs and bars into more swish and swanky surroundings. The curved bar has plenty of room for mingling and has a lively atmosphere. Address: 19 Ash Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 3JJ Photo: Gary Longbottom Photo Sales