West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from January to December 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 6,684 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

The force’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars.

Securing all locks and windows and making sure that they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location

1 . City Centre Leeds city centre recorded the most burglaries in 2024, with 479 reported to police across the 12 months | National World Photo Sales

2 . Burmantofts Burmantofts recorded 136 burglary offences between January and December 2024 | National World Photo Sales

3 . Lincoln Green & St James Lincoln Green & St James recorded 132 burglaries throughout 2024 | National World Photo Sales

4 . Hyde Park Corner and Woodhouse Cliff Hyde Park Corner and Woodhouse Cliff recorded 129 burglaries in 2024 | WYP Photo: WYP Photo Sales

5 . Burley Burley recorded 123 burglaries in 2024 | Simon Hulme Photo Sales