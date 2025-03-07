The 13 worst areas in Leeds for burglaries in 2024 according to official West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST

New police figures have highlighted the worst areas of Leeds to be targeted for burglaries in 2024.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from January to December 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 6,684 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

The force’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars.

Securing all locks and windows and making sure that they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location

Leeds city centre recorded the most burglaries in 2024, with 479 reported to police across the 12 months

1. City Centre

Leeds city centre recorded the most burglaries in 2024, with 479 reported to police across the 12 months | National World

Burmantofts recorded 136 burglary offences between January and December 2024

2. Burmantofts

Burmantofts recorded 136 burglary offences between January and December 2024 | National World

Lincoln Green & St James recorded 132 burglaries throughout 2024

3. Lincoln Green & St James

Lincoln Green & St James recorded 132 burglaries throughout 2024 | National World

Hyde Park Corner and Woodhouse Cliff recorded 129 burglaries in 2024

4. Hyde Park Corner and Woodhouse Cliff

Hyde Park Corner and Woodhouse Cliff recorded 129 burglaries in 2024 | WYP Photo: WYP

Burley recorded 123 burglaries in 2024

5. Burley

Burley recorded 123 burglaries in 2024 | Simon Hulme

Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor recorded 121 crimes in 2024

6. Beeston Hill

Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor recorded 121 crimes in 2024 | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

