A Leeds primary school has been recognised as having outstanding personal development as part of a recent Ofsted inspection.

Greenmount Primary School, located on Lodge Lane, Beeston, was rated Outstanding for personal development and leadership and management.

The school, previously rated Outstanding in 2006 and 2008, also rated Good in the areas of quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and early years provision.

Greenmount Primary School, located on Lodge Lane, Beeston, was rated as having Outstanding features. | Gary Longbottom

Ofsted inspectors said: “Pupils are proud to be ‘Greenmountaineers.’ They apply the school's CLIMB values of confidence, learning, independence, motivation and belief to their learning and behaviour.

“The school has a clear strategy that supports pupils’ good behaviour. Pupils appreciate that adults 'praise loudly and blame softly’. The school celebrates and rewards good behaviour through celebration assemblies and house points.”

Greenmount has carefully designed its curriculum from early years to Year Six. Staff “skilfully consider how to adapt” the curriculum for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) or for those who speak English as an additional language.

Relationships between pupils and staff are “warm and nurturing.” Pupils understand the importance of maintaining a positive outlook - they show “resilience” and understand that they learn from their mistakes.

Focusing on areas of potential improvement, the education watchdog added: “In the early years, there is some variation in how well adults interact with children to help them to get the most from their learning, particularly in more open learning activities.

“Some checks the school completes on what pupils know and remember do not give enough information to swiftly adapt and refine teaching in the moment. This means some pupils learning does not move forward as swiftly as it could.”

The school goes “above and beyond” to provide opportunities that support pupils’ personal development. The school introduces pupils to a range of well-chosen role models.

Staff and school leaders have “worked tirelessly to improve the attendance and punctuality of its pupils.” The school’s initiative to “be on time at quarter to nine” is beginning to positively impact on pupils arriving on time to school.