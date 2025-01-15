Headingley: Leeds residents share mixed thoughts on plan for new McDonald's on Otley Run route
The fast food giant wants to open the branch in an empty unit along the route of the infamous Otley Run pub crawl.
But some, including Headingley MP Alex Sobel, feared it could exacerbate antisocial behaviour issues and would be “out of keeping” with the area.
Jax said: “I think it could be good if it’s currently an empty space. If it gives people work, that’s great.
“I think the downside would be that you end up with more of that kind of thing and less of the independents.
“I lived in Headingley many years ago and I think there’s always a danger of losing the independent identity, and that stops people moving into places.”
Kieran said: “As a student, I think it’s a good thing - cheap food. The cons are that I could spend more money and put on a bit of weight, which isn’t great.”
Louis said: “I think having a McDonald’s there would be great because with so many bars along here, it would be ideal for drunk people who want a bit of food after.
“It would be pretty ideal after a night out.”
A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We are excited about the opportunity to open a new restaurant in Headingley, bringing significant investment and new jobs to the local area.
“At McDonald’s we strive to be a good neighbour in the communities in which we operate and we look forward to working together with the local community and stakeholders to address any concerns they may have.”
