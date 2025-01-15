Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new McDonald's in Leeds have been welcomed by some residents, while others feared it could take away a suburb’s “independent identity”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fast food giant wants to open the branch in an empty unit along the route of the infamous Otley Run pub crawl.

We asked people in Leeds for their thoughts on the new McDonald's plans. | LTV/National World

But some, including Headingley MP Alex Sobel, feared it could exacerbate antisocial behaviour issues and would be “out of keeping” with the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local TV asked people in the area for their thoughts on the plans in a video that you can watch at the top of this page.

Jax said: “I think it could be good if it’s currently an empty space. If it gives people work, that’s great.

“I think the downside would be that you end up with more of that kind of thing and less of the independents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I lived in Headingley many years ago and I think there’s always a danger of losing the independent identity, and that stops people moving into places.”

Kieran said: “As a student, I think it’s a good thing - cheap food. The cons are that I could spend more money and put on a bit of weight, which isn’t great.”

Louis said: “I think having a McDonald’s there would be great because with so many bars along here, it would be ideal for drunk people who want a bit of food after.

“It would be pretty ideal after a night out.”

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We are excited about the opportunity to open a new restaurant in Headingley, bringing significant investment and new jobs to the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At McDonald’s we strive to be a good neighbour in the communities in which we operate and we look forward to working together with the local community and stakeholders to address any concerns they may have.”