Headingley: New McDonald's on Otley Run route would be 'complete disaster' fears Leeds MP Alex Sobel

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 16:30 GMT
A new McDonald's on the route of the infamous Otley Run pub crawl would be a “complete disaster”, a Leeds MP has claimed amid fears of antisocial behaviour.

The fast food chain submitted plans to open a new branch on Otley Road in November.

Alex Sobel MP has objected to plans for a new McDonald's branch on Otley Road in Headingley.Alex Sobel MP has objected to plans for a new McDonald's branch on Otley Road in Headingley.
Alex Sobel MP has objected to plans for a new McDonald's branch on Otley Road in Headingley. | Steve Riding/Jonathan Gawthorpe

But the plans were met with criticism from Leeds Central and Headingley MP Alex Sobel, who suggested the restaurant would be “out of keeping” with the area.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said it would bring new jobs to the area and insisted the venue would “strive to be a good neighbour”.

But Mr Sobel said: “Placing a McDonald's, that's the equivalent of the company's large existing outlet in Briggate, in Headingley, would be a complete disaster.

“To impose a city centre style fast food restaurant in what is effectively a town centre high street, would be unacceptable and irresponsible.”

He continued: “It would be completely out of keeping with the area and would exacerbate anti-social behaviour, noise, and littering problems associated with the Otley Run.

“Residents and local businesses would clearly suffer through diminished property values and in terms of their day to day quality of life.”

It comes just one month after bar and restaurant chain Loungers UK was refused permission to open a new venue in the same unit, at 22 - 24 Headingley Central.

A meeting of Leeds City Council was told how the community was blighted by drunken revellers every weekend.

There have long been concerns about antisocial behaviour on the route of the Otley Run, which stretches across Headingley and Hyde Park and takes in around 15 pubs.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We are excited about the opportunity to open a new restaurant in Headingley, bringing significant investment and new jobs to the local area.

“At McDonald’s we strive to be a good neighbour in the communities in which we operate and we look forward to working together with the local community and stakeholders to address any concerns they may have.”

Councillors have also expressed concerns about the plans. In a statement, they said that a “new McDonalds in this location would also be contrary to the Headingley Neighbourhood Plan”, citing a policy that states there should be a mix of businesses in the area, claiming that currently “there are 712 alternative takeaways options available at the postcode” according to JustEat.

The fast food chain had previously tried to open a branch on Otley Road in 2022, but was met with local opposition.

