The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes four-year-old Kiwi who can be shy at first, but quickly makes friends.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Kiwi Four-year-old Kiwi can be shy at first, but quickly makes friends. She loves to play with people and is happy to entertain herself. She would prefer a quieter, adult-only home. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Diesel Diesel is a two-year-old German Shepherd with plenty of character and bundles of love to give his family. He came to the centre with congenital abnormalities, which have affected his front left leg and resulted in a short curly tail. He would suit an adult-only family committed to his ongoing training. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Oxo Five-year-old Oxo is known for his jet black, silky fur and humorous character. He loves to be around people, having come from a very sheltered and unkept home. He's hoping for a forever home and plenty of time for fussing. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Max Max is a gentle five-year-old cat with a distinctive high-pitched meow. A quiet and patient home would suit his shy nature, where he can gradually gain confidence. Max loves his food and would thrive in a home with a garden and experienced owners, potentially alongside cat-savvy teens aged 16 or above. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Mitzi Mitzi is a nine-year-old English Bulldog looking for her final forever home where she can enjoy some sunbathing in the garden. She is quite chilled out and could live with another dog if introductions go well, along with dog-savvy kids aged 10 or older. | RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Dusty Dusty is a petite and striking one-year-old cat who has made great progress in trusting people after a difficult start in life. She loves chasing feather toys and is easily won over with treats. Dusty is seeking a quiet, adult-only home where she can settle at her own pace. She could live with playful cats of a similar age and would enjoy access to a garden. | RSPCA Photo Sales