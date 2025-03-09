Located on Bunkers Hill near Aberford, this property is just a short distance from the hustle and bustle of Leeds, offering a peaceful retreat while appealing to a wide range of buyers. It is currently on the market with estate agent Manning Stainton for £950,000.

The home is situated on a superb plot and has undergone extensive renovations by its current owners to bring it up to modern standards.

Upon entering, you are welcomed by an inviting hallway that leads to four versatile reception rooms: the main lounge, a dining room, a conservatory, and a contemporary fitted kitchen featuring a central island along with a variety of base and wall units.

On the first floor, you will find a modern tiled family bathroom equipped with a bathtub and a separate shower, as well as two double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes. One of the bedrooms also includes an en suite bathroom.

The second floor comprises three additional double bedrooms.