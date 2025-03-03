Bradford: Third man charged with murder over deaths of mum and three children in house fire
Bryonie Gawith aged 29, and her three children - Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and 22-month-old, Aubree Birtle - died after their home on Westbury Road, Bradford, was deliberately set alight in the early hours of Wednesday, August 21.
Sharaz Ali, 39 of no fixed abode has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
He’s been summonsed to appear before Bradford Magistrates Court this morning (Monday, March 3).
Two men have previously been charged over the deaths.