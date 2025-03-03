A third man has been charged over the deaths of a mother and her three children in a Bradford house fire.

Sharaz Ali has been summonsed to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court this morning. | SWNS/NW

Sharaz Ali, 39 of no fixed abode has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He’s been summonsed to appear before Bradford Magistrates Court this morning (Monday, March 3).

Two men have previously been charged over the deaths.