Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Floral tributes have been laid at the scene after four people including three children died in a house fire in West Yorkshire.

A 39-year-old man, who was also “critically injured” in the blaze, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been laid outside the remains of the home including a heartbreaking note, placed atop a set of purple and white flowers, which read: “Have fun in heaven, we will miss you”.

Police and ambulances pictured at the scene in Westbury Road, Bradford, and, inset, tributes left near the remains of the property. | SWNS/Newsquest

Neighbours on Westbury Road said that around five fire engines and a dozen ambulances arrived just after 2am.

Others saw smoke “billowing out of the house” and said they smelled “burned rubber” as the property went up in flames.

One neighbour, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “'Flames and smoke were coming out of house. We were shocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was really thick smoke coming up the street. It filled the whole area. It looked foggy. It was overwhelming.

"You could hear screaming. I was scared to go up there to see because you don't know what's happening. It's a massive thing that's gone on. It's scary.

"My husband went up the street to see if he could help. He could see it was a house fire as there were flames and smoke coming out of it. The fire was blazing.

"But firefighters and police told him to stand back and not put himself in danger. There were other residents trying to help too.

"He said he'd seen two firefighters run into the home."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another nearby resident, who didn’t want to be named, said: “There was a large police presence. I believe at least 15 police vehicles were there.

“I also saw about six ambulances and at least four or five fire engines. I think it could have been a serious house fire.

“We live down the street and we're near the scene. It’s still all blocked off this morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: "It woke me up. I heard the sirens at 2am or 3am in the morning.

"Smoke was billowing out of the house. I knew something had happened and it was not good. There was a bad smell. It smelled like burned rubber."

West Yorkshire Police said that, while enquiries were at an “early stage”, the force said it was believed to be a “domestic related” incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives. Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Early enquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder. He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic related.

“We are appealing anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”

Det Insp Atkinson added: “Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and we are working with local neighbourhood officers to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting log 107 of 21 August.

Information can always be given anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.