Bradford: Heartbreaking tributes at scene as four people including three children killed after fire
Police said today (Wednesday) that a 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Westbury Road, Bradford, while two girls, aged nine and one, and a boy, aged five, died in hospital.
A 39-year-old man, who was also “critically injured” in the blaze, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Tributes have been laid outside the remains of the home including a heartbreaking note, placed atop a set of purple and white flowers, which read: “Have fun in heaven, we will miss you”.
Neighbours on Westbury Road said that around five fire engines and a dozen ambulances arrived just after 2am.
Others saw smoke “billowing out of the house” and said they smelled “burned rubber” as the property went up in flames.
One neighbour, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “'Flames and smoke were coming out of house. We were shocked.
“There was really thick smoke coming up the street. It filled the whole area. It looked foggy. It was overwhelming.
"You could hear screaming. I was scared to go up there to see because you don't know what's happening. It's a massive thing that's gone on. It's scary.
"My husband went up the street to see if he could help. He could see it was a house fire as there were flames and smoke coming out of it. The fire was blazing.
"But firefighters and police told him to stand back and not put himself in danger. There were other residents trying to help too.
"He said he'd seen two firefighters run into the home."
Another nearby resident, who didn’t want to be named, said: “There was a large police presence. I believe at least 15 police vehicles were there.
“I also saw about six ambulances and at least four or five fire engines. I think it could have been a serious house fire.
“We live down the street and we're near the scene. It’s still all blocked off this morning.”
Another said: "It woke me up. I heard the sirens at 2am or 3am in the morning.
"Smoke was billowing out of the house. I knew something had happened and it was not good. There was a bad smell. It smelled like burned rubber."
West Yorkshire Police said that, while enquiries were at an “early stage”, the force said it was believed to be a “domestic related” incident.
Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives. Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.
“Early enquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder. He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire.
“While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic related.
“We are appealing anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”
Det Insp Atkinson added: “Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and we are working with local neighbourhood officers to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance in the area.”
Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting log 107 of 21 August.
Information can always be given anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.