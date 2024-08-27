Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been charged with murdering a mother and her three children at their home in Bradford.

Mohammed Shabir, aged 44, of Alice Street , Keighley; and Calum Sunderland, aged 25, of Calton Street, Keighley; have both been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The two men have been remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday, August 28).

Emergency services in Westbury Road, Bradford, following a house fire where four people, including three children, died. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Four other people remain under investigation.

A 39-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 36-year-old man arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder has been interviewed and released on conditional bail.

A 54-year-old woman and 42-year-old man arrested on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender have been interviewed and released on bail.