Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A murder investigation has been launched after four people died in a house fire.

Police were called at 2.07am this morning (Wednesday, August 21) by the fire service to reports of a house fire at a property on Westbury Road, Bradford.

A 29-year-old woman was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three children – two girls aged nine and one, and a five-year-old boy - were taken to hospital. All three have since died from injuries suffered in the fire.

Police were called to reports of a house fire at a property on Westbury Road, Bradford. | Newsquest / SWNS

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives. Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.

“Early enquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man, 39, on suspicion of murder. He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic related. We are appealing anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specially trained officers are said to be supporting the family, and are working with local neighbourhood officers to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance in the area.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact police via 101 or use the online 101LiveChat facility quoting log 107 of August 21.

Information can always be given anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.