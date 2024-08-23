Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a mum and three children killed in a house fire have paid tribute.

Police were called at 2.07am Wednesday morning (August 21) by the fire service to reports of a house fire at a property on Westbury Road, Bradford.

29-year-old Bryonie Gawith was confirmed to have died at the scene.

Her three children, nine-year-old Denisty Birtle, five -year-old Oscar Birtle and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle were taken to hospital where all three died from their injuries.

Police were called to reports of a house fire at a property on Westbury Road, Bradford. | SWNS/Newsquest

In a statement, the children's father, Jonathan, said: “I am absolutely distraught at the sudden loss of my fiancée, Bryonie and our three beautiful children.

“Bryonie and I were together for a long time, and we had a good life together. She was a beautiful woman and a loving mother to Oscar, Aubree and Denisty. “I loved them with all my heart and if I had the chance, I would take their place in a heartbeat. I cannot imagine life without them. They will never be forgotten and will always be in my heart.”

Due to speculation online surrounding the fire, police have said that the four died after their Westbury Road home was “deliberately set alight.”

A 39-year-old man, arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, has been named as the ex-partner of a woman who was visiting the family. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Uniformed officers visited the address last month due to an unrelated matter, police added.

The family of Bryonie Gawith, also known as B, said: "B was always a really happy, joyful, bubbly beautiful woman, who cared for everyone and was loved by everyone, her kids were everything to her, her whole life.

“Oggy had the cheekiest smile, he was cheeky but he was a shy boy, Strawbs was shy and bashful with big blue eyes and blonde hair and Chuch was a beautiful, confident, outgoing and creative young girl.

“We are still trying to comprehend what has happened to our beautiful family. No words can describe how we are feeling and no words could ever make up for the profound loss we are now faced with.

“We are overwhelmed and grateful for all the support and kind words we are receiving, but we ask as a family if we can be given the respect and privacy so we can try to come to terms with the unimaginable sadness and grief of this tragic loss of our beautiful family.”

"Also our thoughts and support for the father of our three babies. Please allow him peace to grieve and come to terms with the loss of his family."

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact police via 101 or use the online 101LiveChat facility quoting log 107 of August 21.

Information can always be given anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.