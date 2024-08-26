Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have made four more arrests following the deaths of a mum and three children in a house fire.

Police were called at 2.07am Wednesday morning (August 21) by the fire service to reports of a house fire at a property on Westbury Road, Bradford.

29-year-old Bryonie Gawith died at the scene, while her three children, nine-year-old Denisty Birtle, five -year-old Oscar Birtle and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle were taken to hospital but later died from their injuries.

Police were called to reports of a house fire at a property on Westbury Road, Bradford. | Newsquest / SWNS

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following police enquiries in the Keighley area in the early hours of this morning.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following police enquiries in the Keighley area in the early hours of this morning.

Two other people, a 54-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were also arrested from the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 44-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder shortly after 10am this morning after he attended at a police station.

Scenes are in place on Kensington Street and Alice Street in Keighley as enquiries continue today.

A 36-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Friday remains in custody at this time.

While a 45-year-old man who was also arrested on Friday has been released with no further action and eliminated from the investigation.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday remains in hospital, where his condition is described as critical.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information in relation to the fire to come forward.

Contact can be made by using the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Pockliffe.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.