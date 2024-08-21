Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have named a mum and three children killed in a house fire in West Yorkshire.

Police were called at 2.07am this morning (Wednesday, August 21) by the fire service to reports of a house fire at a property on Westbury Road, Bradford.

A 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three children – two girls and a boy - were taken to hospital. All three have since died from injuries suffered in the fire.

Police have named a mother and her three children killed. | Newsquest / SWNS

Superintendent Lucy Leadbeater of Bradford Police, said: “On officer’s arrival it was confirmed that a 29-year-old woman named Bryonie Gawith had died at the scene.

"Her three children, nine-year-old Denisty Birtle, five -year-old Oscar Birtle and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle were taken to hospital where sadly all three died from their injuries.

“Detectives from our Homicide and Major Enquiry team have launched a murder investigation into the fire.”

While enquiries remain at an early stages, police believe that the fire was started deliberately, and that this incident was domestic related.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

Superintendent Lucy Leadbeater added: “Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and my neighbourhood officers are in the area carrying out reassurance patrols.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Westbury Road area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact police via 101 or use the online 101LiveChat facility quoting log 107 of August 21.

Information can always be given anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.