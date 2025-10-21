Detectives in Leeds are still searching for a suspect in the murder of Harry Abbott - two weeks on from his death.

Detectives from Leeds CID are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in tracing Alfie Milburn, aged 19, from the Seacroft/Whinmoor area of Leeds - who has been identified as a person of interest in the incident.

Detectives from Leeds CID are continuing to appeal for the public's help in tracing Alfie Milburn, aged 19.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed to the YEP that he is “still actively being sought,” with no arrest made thus far.

Speaking previously, Senior Investigating Officer DCI Matt Holdsworth, said: “I would appeal directly to Alfie to hand himself in. Anyone who is seen to be helping Alfie is committing a crime and will be arrested.

“If anyone see’s Alfie or who knows where he is, do not approach him but report this to us by calling 999.”

A number of arrests have been made in relation to Harry’s murder. Jack Rider, of Conway Place, and Dylan Earp, of Cross Green Lane, have both been charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent. An 18-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 999, or by using the 101LiveChat option online quoting crime reference 13250577636. Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.