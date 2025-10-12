Police name suspect wanted in connection of murdered Leeds teenager stabbed and thrown from car
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) would like to speak to anyone who can help them locate 19-year-old Alfie Milburn from the Seacroft/Whinmoor area of Leeds.
Harry Abbott was stabbed in an altercation in Parkside View, Seacroft at around 11.50am on Wednesday, October 8 before being taken in a car to St Wilfrid’s Crescent in Harehills, where he died a short time later.
Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Milburn and now detectives are asking for the public’s help.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Our investigation into Harry’s murder remains ongoing, we have now arrested six people for various offences in connection with the incident.
“Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Alfie Milburn, he knows he is wanted for this crime.
“I would appeal directly to Alfie to hand himself in. Anyone who is seen to be helping Alfie is committing a crime and will be arrested. If anyone see’s Alfie or who knows where he is, do not approach him but report this to us by calling 999.”
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team can be contacted on 999, or by using the live chat option online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13250577636
Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.