Harehills death: 14 pictures from scene as murder investigation continues at Leeds home

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 13:35 BST

Investigations continue into the death of a man in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation after the death of a man on Wilfred’s Crescent, Harehills yesterday (Wednesday, October 8).

The man was found seriously injured but died a short time later. He has not yet been formally identified.

Police have been pictured entering a property on Parkside View, Seacroft as investigations continue...

The Yorkshire Evening Post understand that no formal arrests have been made at this stage as investigations continue.

1. Harehills murder investigation

The Yorkshire Evening Post understand that no formal arrests have been made at this stage as investigations continue. | Tony Johnson

West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation after the death of a man on Wilfred’s Crescent, Harehills yesterday.

2. Harehills murder investigation

West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation after the death of a man on Wilfred’s Crescent, Harehills yesterday. | National World

Local neighbourhood policing patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance.

3. Harehills murder investigation

Local neighbourhood policing patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance. | National World

Police were pictured entering a property on Parkside View, Seacroft.

4. Parkside View, Seacroft

Police were pictured entering a property on Parkside View, Seacroft. | Tony Johnson

Ironwood View has also now been cordoned off.

5. Police cordon off Ironwood View in Seacroft as police crime scene investigators attand a property on Parkside View close by. 9th October 2025.

Ironwood View has also now been cordoned off. | Tony Johnson

At around 12pm yesterday afternoon, police received a report that a man was found lying in the street with serious injuries.

6. Harehills murder investigation

At around 12pm yesterday afternoon, police received a report that a man was found lying in the street with serious injuries. | National World

