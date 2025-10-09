1. Harehills murder investigation
The Yorkshire Evening Post understand that no formal arrests have been made at this stage as investigations continue. | Tony Johnson
2. Harehills murder investigation
West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation after the death of a man on Wilfred’s Crescent, Harehills yesterday. | National World
3. Harehills murder investigation
Local neighbourhood policing patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance. | National World
4. Parkside View, Seacroft
Police were pictured entering a property on Parkside View, Seacroft. | Tony Johnson
5. Police cordon off Ironwood View in Seacroft as police crime scene investigators attand a property on Parkside View close by. 9th October 2025.
Ironwood View has also now been cordoned off. | Tony Johnson
6. Harehills murder investigation
At around 12pm yesterday afternoon, police received a report that a man was found lying in the street with serious injuries. | National World