Two men have been charged in relation to the murder of a Leeds teenager who was stabbed and thrown from a car.

Jack Rider, 19, of Conway Place, and Dylan Earp, 19 of Cross Green Lane, have both been charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent. Earp is also charged with possession of a bladed article and Rider has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Both men are due at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Monday).

The charges are in connection to the wider circumstances surrounding the death of Harry Abbott last Wednesday (October 8).

Detectives believe Harry was stabbed in an altercation on Parkside View in Seacroft just before noon before being taken in a car to St Wilfred’s Crescent, where he died.

Officers are still appealing for information on the whereabouts of Alfie Milburn who is wanted in connection with Harry’s murder.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth said: “Our investigation into Harry’s murder remains ongoing. We have now arrested six people for various offences in connection with the incident.

“Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Alfie Milburn; he knows he is wanted for this crime.

“I would appeal directly to Alfie to hand himself in. Anyone who is seen to be helping Alfie is committing a crime and will be arrested. If anyone sees Alfie or who knows where he is, do not approach him but report this to us by calling 999.”

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured Ford Focus being abandoned in Amberton Crescent in Gipton at around 12.40pm on the same day.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team can be contacted on 999, or by using the live chat option online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13250577636

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.